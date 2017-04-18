Trump-citing Airbnb host banned for refusing Asian-American guest

A President Trump-invoking Airbnb host in California has been permanently banned from the short-term rental site for refusing to host an Asian-American woman because of her race. Dyne Suh, a 25-year-old law school student from Riverside, said in a video posted to YouTube that she was excited to spend Presidents' Day weekend at popular ski resort Big Bear Lake with her boyfriend and two friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.