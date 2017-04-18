Trump-citing Airbnb host banned for refusing Asian-American guest
A President Trump-invoking Airbnb host in California has been permanently banned from the short-term rental site for refusing to host an Asian-American woman because of her race. Dyne Suh, a 25-year-old law school student from Riverside, said in a video posted to YouTube that she was excited to spend Presidents' Day weekend at popular ski resort Big Bear Lake with her boyfriend and two friends.
