Random Article

Rancho Cucamonga city councilman Rex Gutierrez is the latest public official to be arrested in connection with the hijinks at the San Bernardino County Assessor's office that occurred under the drug-addled reign of Bill Postmus. Gutierrez is taken away in handcuffs from his home on felony charges of grand theft and misappropriation of public funds - charged, basically, with not doing any work while he was on the public payroll.
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses
|Apr 20
|Bozo
|1
|Sara Stockman
|Apr 13
|SARA STOCKMAN
|1
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr 1
|Samantha
|27
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Bill Braskey
|376
|Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06)
|Mar '17
|TheRealScoop
|72
