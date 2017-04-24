Random Article

Rancho Cucamonga city councilman Rex Gutierrez is the latest public official to be arrested in connection with the hijinks at the San Bernardino County Assessor's office that occurred under the drug-addled reign of Bill Postmus. Gutierrez is taken away in handcuffs from his home on felony charges of grand theft and misappropriation of public funds - charged, basically, with not doing any work while he was on the public payroll.

