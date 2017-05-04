Inland valleys to cool off through Monday, then warm back up to the 80s
High temperatures near 90 in the Inland valleys and around the century mark in the deserts Saturday, April 22, are expected to drop by a few degrees today, April 23. In the valleys, the cooling will come from a coastal marine layer that will push winds toward the Inland region. That breeze will “make sure it won't get too hot,” in the valleys, said Brandt Maxwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
