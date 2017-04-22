Heat will continue Sunday; Monday, th...

Heat will continue Sunday; Monday, though, will be in the 70s

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

High temperatures near 90 in the Inland valleys and around the century mark in the deserts Saturday, April 22, are expected to drop by a few degrees Sunday, April 23. In the valleys, the cooling will come from a coastal marine layer that will push winds toward the Inland region. That breeze will "make sure it won't get too hot," in the valleys, said Brandt Maxwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'It's why we have Trump': Airbnb host turns awa... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 2
Russia finally outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses Apr 20 Bozo 1
Sara Stockman Apr 13 SARA STOCKMAN 1
News : Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08) Apr '17 Samantha 27
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar '17 Bill Braskey 376
Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06) Mar '17 TheRealScoop 72
See all Big Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now

Big Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Big Bear Lake, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC