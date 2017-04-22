Heat will continue Sunday; Monday, though, will be in the 70s
High temperatures near 90 in the Inland valleys and around the century mark in the deserts Saturday, April 22, are expected to drop by a few degrees Sunday, April 23. In the valleys, the cooling will come from a coastal marine layer that will push winds toward the Inland region. That breeze will "make sure it won't get too hot," in the valleys, said Brandt Maxwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
