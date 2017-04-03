Grandmother used cane to fight sexual battery suspect in her Big Bear Lake home, deputies say
A Big Bear Lake man has been accused of sexually battering and attacking a 60-year-old woman who used her cane to fight back inside her home, authorities said. Cody Lynn Mortensen, 21, was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual battery, elder abuse and false imprisonment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|: Woman high on drugs breaks into home in Runni... (Aug '08)
|Apr 1
|Samantha
|27
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|TheRealScoop
|72
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|Dennis
|21
|SB Co DeputyThreatens To Create False Chg
|Feb '17
|Matt
|1
|cypress hilll 3day festivel look something like...
|Jan '17
|cypress hill
|1
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Jan '17
|cypress hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC