Grandmother used cane to fight sexual...

Grandmother used cane to fight sexual battery suspect in her Big Bear Lake home, deputies say

Read more: Los Angeles Times

A Big Bear Lake man has been accused of sexually battering and attacking a 60-year-old woman who used her cane to fight back inside her home, authorities said. Cody Lynn Mortensen, 21, was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual battery, elder abuse and false imprisonment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

