Big Bear Lake man arrested after allegedly entering home, attacking woman and her granddaughter

Sunday Apr 2

A Big Bear Lake man was jailed late Saturday, April 1, after allegedly entering a home and assailing a woman and her young granddaughter. Cody Lynn Mortensen, 21, of Big Bear Lake was arrested about 11 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of burglary, sexual battery, false imprisonment and elder abuse, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

