The Black Kat brings the wow factor t...

The Black Kat brings the wow factor to Big Bear Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Big Bear entrepreneur David Stone owner of The Cave, Big Bear Lake Brewing Company and the soon to open Black Kat restaurant in Big Bear Lake, on Wednesday. That will be his birthday and the grand opening of The Black Kat: Fine Dining and Wine Room, which evokes the eclectic sense of rustic yet contemporary: natural yet colorful, earthy yet elegant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar 16 Bill Braskey 376
Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06) Mar 14 TheRealScoop 72
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Mar 3 Dennis 21
SB Co DeputyThreatens To Create False Chg Feb '17 Matt 1
cypress hilll 3day festivel look something like... Jan '17 cypress hill 1
bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con... Jan '17 cypress hill 1
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan '17 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
See all Big Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now

Big Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Big Bear Lake, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC