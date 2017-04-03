Big Bear hit by credit-card skim scam
BIG BEAR LAKE >> Sheriff's officials are warning residents and those visiting Big Bear Lake to watch their credit and debit cards for fraud. “The Big Bear Sheriff's Station has recently received numerous calls for service reporting unauthorized and fraudulent use of credit cards,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.
