American Olympians To Take On International Rivals At Carlsbad 5000

The world's fastest 5K road race, the Carlsbad 5000 in Carlsbad, Calif., returns on Sunday, April 2, and will feature U.S. Olympians Shannon Rowbury, Paul Chelimo and Brenda Martinez facing a strong international field. The 32nd edition of the race, which will be run on the original course that has not been used the last two years, is the home of both the men's and women's Association of Road Racing Statisticians world records of 12:59.5 and 14:46, respectively.

