A-frame cabin gets an A+ makeover

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Sunset Magazine

When Jason and Laura O'Dell first checked out a mouse-friendly, woebegone 1963 A-Frame at the edge of Big Bear Lake in Southern California, they swept their kids into their arms so that they wouldn't be enticed to touch a thing. Following a major shakeup inside and out, their weekend retreat is worth risking wheel-wringing, bumper-to-bumper traffic to escape Los Angeles on Friday nights with their kids.

