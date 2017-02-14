Volunteers sought for bald eagle counts in San Bernardino, San Jacinto mountains
Volunteers are needed to help count bald eagles as part of the annual winter count in or near the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains. Counts are held concurrently at Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear and Silverwood lakes, as well as Lake Perris and Lake Hemet.
