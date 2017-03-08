California changes far-to-the-right l...

California changes far-to-the-right law; Idaho stop; and more

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Cyclelicious

California Vehicle Code 21202 is the state's "shall ride as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway" law. The law contains a list of exceptions which includes a "substandard lane width" clause, but the abridged vehicle code cheat sheet used by California law enforcement agencies don't contain these exceptions, and side-of-the road appeals to the actual law or common sense are often met with a response of " Take it the judge ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cyclelicious.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Mar 3 Dennis 21
SB Co DeputyThreatens To Create False Chg Feb '17 Matt 1
cypress hilll 3day festivel look something like... Jan '17 cypress hill 1
bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con... Jan '17 cypress hill 1
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan '17 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
News Bark beetle epidemic expected (Oct '14) Jan '17 Nolan Wyan 2
Big Bear Cannabis Alliance on Facebook Jan '17 Matt 1
See all Big Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now

Big Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Big Bear Lake, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC