California changes far-to-the-right law; Idaho stop; and more
California Vehicle Code 21202 is the state's "shall ride as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway" law. The law contains a list of exceptions which includes a "substandard lane width" clause, but the abridged vehicle code cheat sheet used by California law enforcement agencies don't contain these exceptions, and side-of-the road appeals to the actual law or common sense are often met with a response of " Take it the judge ."
