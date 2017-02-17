Big Bear: Learn about "Ransomeware"
Big Bear, CA - The Big Bear Computer Club will have their General Meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA. The meeting starts at 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm.
