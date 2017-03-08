Big Bear Lake News: Snow and Mid-Year Budget Workshop
Big Bear Lake, CA - On February 13, 2017 members of the Big Bear Lake community, City Council and City staff gathered to discuss the recent frustrations which resulted from the January 2017 snow storm. At the Regular City Council Meeting, David Lawrence City Engineer/Director of Public works offered a recap of snow plow operations during the January 19-January 23 snow storm.
