This 1957 Chevy Bel Air Was Junk Once, But Look At It Now
The name of Don Evenson's 1957 Chevy is spelled out phonetically on the rear tag. WUZJNK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Jeri Perdue
|20
|SB Co DeputyThreatens To Create False Chg
|Feb 2
|Matt
|1
|cypress hilll 3day festivel look something like...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|bear mountain a free pearl jam cypress hill con...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
|Bark beetle epidemic expected (Oct '14)
|Jan 15
|Nolan Wyan
|2
|Big Bear Cannabis Alliance on Facebook
|Jan '17
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC