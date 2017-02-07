Snow causes closure of portion of Hig...

Snow causes closure of portion of Highway 18 in San Bernardino Mountains

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Transportation officials closed a portion of Highway 18 in the San Bernardino Mountains this afternoon due to heavy snowfall from storm hitting Southern California . Highway 18 from Snow Summit to Big Bear Lake was shut down about 12:15 p.m. Friday, according to a Caltrans post on social media .

