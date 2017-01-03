New Year's Eve storm delivered snow, ...

New Year's Eve storm delivered snow, almost an inch of rain

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The storm clouds that swept through the region on New Year's Eve dropped around 1 inch of rain and 6- to 7-inches of snow in the Big Bear Lake area. The forecast for New Year's Day calls for highs in the mid- to high-50s and a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Big Bear Lake, CA

