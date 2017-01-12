New year brings wet, coldish weather
The Southern California mountains were blanketed with over a foot of snow New Year's morning, as several fast moving storm systems continued to race through the area from Claremont to Big Bear Lake, bringing all sorts of winter weather. And it's not over.
