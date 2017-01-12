New year brings wet, coldish weather

New year brings wet, coldish weather

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Claremont Courier

The Southern California mountains were blanketed with over a foot of snow New Year's morning, as several fast moving storm systems continued to race through the area from Claremont to Big Bear Lake, bringing all sorts of winter weather. And it's not over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Claremont Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) 2 hr annoymous 19
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Sun Capn Jonathan Harco 8
News Bark beetle epidemic expected (Oct '14) Sun Nolan Wyan 2
Big Bear Cannabis Alliance on Facebook Jan 8 Matt 1
Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06) Dec 30 HLM 71
AmeriCorps NCCC In your area Dec '16 Tatiana 1
Mentone Beach? Dec '16 here your sign 2
See all Big Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now

Big Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Big Bear Lake, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC