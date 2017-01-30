More than 3 feet of snow predicted for San Bernardino mountains

A series of three Pacific storms is slated to begin pelting Southern California with rain and snow beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, and continuing through Monday, Jan. 23. Together, the storms could dump between 5 and 9 inches of rain on various parts of the region. The mountain communities are preparing as forecasters predict three incoming weather systems could drop more than 3 feet of snow between Thursday and early next week.

