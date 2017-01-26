I Took A Mazda Miata Out On The Trails With Some Jeeps; It Ruled

Everyone already knows the Mazda Miata is a glorious instrument for carving back roads, soaking up the sun and restoring that desire to just drive that's been sucked out of you by bumper-to-bumper traffic. But the question must be asked: how does it do off-road? Driving purists love the Miata because it's inexpensive and well-balanced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.