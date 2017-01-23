California ski resorts blanketed in r...

California ski resorts blanketed in record snowfall

After years of drought and barren slopes, skiers and boarders have a bonanza of snow at resorts from the Sierra Nevada to the mountain ranges of Southern California following a barrage of storms. The resort said it accumulated nearly 246 inches of snow - or 20½ feet - at Main Lodge, where its historical measurements are taken.

Big Bear Lake, CA

