Big Bear Lake man accused of slashing family member during argument
BIG BEAR LAKE >> An 18-year-old Big Bear Lake man is expected to be in court Tuesday after he allegedly slashed a family member in the stomach during an argument over the weekend, officials said. Brendan Grogan was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after the fight and attack, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's statement.
