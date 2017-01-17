Big Bear Lake man accused of slashing...

Big Bear Lake man accused of slashing family member during argument

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

BIG BEAR LAKE >> An 18-year-old Big Bear Lake man is expected to be in court Tuesday after he allegedly slashed a family member in the stomach during an argument over the weekend, officials said. Brendan Grogan was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after the fight and attack, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Jan 17 annoymous 19
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
News Bark beetle epidemic expected (Oct '14) Jan 15 Nolan Wyan 2
Big Bear Cannabis Alliance on Facebook Jan 8 Matt 1
Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06) Dec 30 HLM 71
AmeriCorps NCCC In your area Dec '16 Tatiana 1
Mentone Beach? Dec '16 here your sign 2
See all Big Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 20 at 2:30PM PST

Big Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Big Bear Lake, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC