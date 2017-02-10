Amgen Tour of California to Race in the Inland Empire
Amgen Tour of California organizer AEG announced the 575-mile course for the 2017 UCI WorldTour race, which will take many of the world's best cyclists on an always picturesque, challenging and highly competitive competition through California's iconic highways, byways and coastlines this spring. The twelfth annual edition of the men's race will visit 12 Host Cities from Sacramento to Big Bear and will include 3 stages based in the Inland Empire.
