New bill would make attacks on cops a hate crime
Violence against a law enforcement officer or his or her family would be a hate crime in California under a bill introduced Tuesday in the state Legislature. Assemblyman Jay Obernolte , R-Big Bear Lake , said increasing violence against officers prompted him to author AB2, which would increase sentences for violence targeting an officer or his or her immediate family by one to three years in state prison.
