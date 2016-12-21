New bill would make attacks on cops a...

New bill would make attacks on cops a hate crime

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: SFGate

Violence against a law enforcement officer or his or her family would be a hate crime in California under a bill introduced Tuesday in the state Legislature. Assemblyman Jay Obernolte , R-Big Bear Lake , said increasing violence against officers prompted him to author AB2, which would increase sentences for violence targeting an officer or his or her immediate family by one to three years in state prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AmeriCorps NCCC In your area Dec 13 Tatiana 1
Mentone Beach? Dec 10 here your sign 2
Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06) Oct '16 cheri 70
Religion: Divorced from the Hallmarks of Ration... Aug '16 geezeret 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 drh 1
'War on Drugs' actively harms public health, ma... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Andy52 1
Prevalence Rates of Online Sexual Addiction Amo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Randy 1
See all Big Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now

Big Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Big Bear Lake, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC