Mexican heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz J...

Mexican heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland ahead of Joseph Parker fight

Saturday Dec 3

Andy Ruiz Jr, the man standing between Joseph Parker and a heavyweight world title, has arrived to a uniquely New Zealand welcome this morning. As Ruiz Jr walked into the international arrivals area at Auckland airport, one of his entourage shouted, "the champ is here".

