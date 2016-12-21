Lance Gross Is Unfazed By Colorism De...

Lance Gross Is Unfazed By Colorism Debate Ignited From Holiday Group Photo

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Vibe

The holidays bring together family and friends, but for social media, a photo from Lance Gross and his friends ignited a conversation about colorism. Over the holiday weekend, the actor shared a photo on Twitter of his wife Rebecca and a group of friends at Big Bear Lake in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AmeriCorps NCCC In your area Dec 13 Tatiana 1
Mentone Beach? Dec 10 here your sign 2
Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06) Oct '16 cheri 70
Religion: Divorced from the Hallmarks of Ration... Aug '16 geezeret 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 drh 1
'War on Drugs' actively harms public health, ma... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Andy52 1
Prevalence Rates of Online Sexual Addiction Amo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Randy 1
See all Big Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now

Big Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Big Bear Lake, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC