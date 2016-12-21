San Bernardino MountainsVolunteers wi...

San Bernardino MountainsVolunteers with eagle eyes needed to spot bald eagles

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Forest Service's winter census is slated to begin Dec. 10 and continue on sporadic weekends through the first half of March. Volunteers are needed to watch for activity in traditional nesting areas around Big Bear Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Lake Gregory, Lake Hemet, Lake Perris and Silverwood Lake.

