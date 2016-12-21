More rain, snow showers expected throughout Inland Empire
According to the National Weather Service, more rain is likely in the afternoon while snow continues to fall in the mountains. Yucaipa was the hardest hit area of San Bernardino County, with almost a half-inch of rain reported in a 24-hour span.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Big Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AmeriCorps NCCC In your area
|Dec 13
|Tatiana
|1
|Mentone Beach?
|Dec 10
|here your sign
|2
|Moving to Big Bear Lake (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|cheri
|70
|Religion: Divorced from the Hallmarks of Ration...
|Aug '16
|geezeret
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|drh
|1
|'War on Drugs' actively harms public health, ma... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Andy52
|1
|Prevalence Rates of Online Sexual Addiction Amo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Big Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC