IHG Opens Holiday Inn Resort Catalina Island
IHG this week opened the Holiday Inn Resort Catalina Island hotel, owned by Pacifica Catlan LTC and managed by Pacifica Host Hotel. The 75-room property is the second Holiday Inn Resort location in California, joining the Holiday Inn Resort The Lodge at Big Bear Lake hotel.
