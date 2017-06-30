The Top 10 Best Fried Chicken Spots in Los Angeles
Sure, the city's had it as long as it's had poultry running around, but in the past year or so people have completely lost their minds for it. The following list captures what we think are the ten best options for dining on fried bird in the city - though it's worth mentioning two wild cards at different ends of the spectrum, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a...
|5 hr
|The Newsroom
|2
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|7 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA
|1
|Review: McDonald's
|7 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|23
|Pro-Trump art
|7 hr
|true patriot love
|9
|Amazon Launches "Prime Wardrobe"
|9 hr
|SummerBB8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC