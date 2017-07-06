'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff in trouble? Project is reshooting and recasting, reports say
Creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter speaks at a panel for the FX Networks television series "The Bastard Executioner" during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2015. It seems like Kurt Sutter's follow up to the FX hit drama "Sons of Anarchy" is in a little bit of trouble right out of the gate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a...
|9 hr
|The Newsroom
|2
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|11 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA
|1
|Review: McDonald's
|11 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|23
|Pro-Trump art
|12 hr
|true patriot love
|9
|Amazon Launches "Prime Wardrobe"
|13 hr
|SummerBB8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC