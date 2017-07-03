Lady Gaga becomes wedding singer for ...

Lady Gaga becomes wedding singer for the lavish nuptials of Russian oligarchsa kids

It's hard to believe that Lady Gaga needs the money or exposure enough to play wedding singer to the children of two Russian tycoons. Or maybe she has interesting friends, who in this case could include the reputed goddaughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin or the two tycoons, one who bought the Beverly Hills property that once belonged to a star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

