JPMorgan CEO meets Irish prime minister on post-Brexit growth
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Thursday to discuss expansion in the Irish capital two months after the U.S. investment bank bought an office building in the city with room for 1,000 staff. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a...
|14 hr
|The Newsroom
|2
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|16 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA LA
|1
|Review: McDonald's
|16 hr
|MCDONALDS LOS ANG...
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|WET N WILD WATERP...
|23
|Pro-Trump art
|16 hr
|true patriot love
|9
|Amazon Launches "Prime Wardrobe"
|18 hr
|SummerBB8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC