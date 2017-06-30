Jennifer Lopez Releases New Song 'Ni ...

Jennifer Lopez Releases New Song 'Ni Tu Ni Yo': Listen

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Jennifer Lopez poses at the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day for "World of Dance" at the Beverly Hilton on March 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The singer released the song the same night she performed it at Macy's 4th of July celebration in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 3 hr Gnarles Barkley 13
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 9 hr New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 9 hr Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 9 hr CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 9 hr CLOSED 2
BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down 9 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down 9 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 05 at 5:08AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,379 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC