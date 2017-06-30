Jennifer Lopez Releases New Song 'Ni Tu Ni Yo': Listen
Jennifer Lopez poses at the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day for "World of Dance" at the Beverly Hilton on March 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The singer released the song the same night she performed it at Macy's 4th of July celebration in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|3 hr
|Gnarles Barkley
|13
|Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion
|9 hr
|New parking lot
|1
|Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito
|9 hr
|Carls Jr Inglewood
|1
|Review: B'J Liquor
|9 hr
|CLOSED
|2
|Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry
|9 hr
|CLOSED
|2
|BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down
|9 hr
|Moved to Moreno V...
|1
|Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down
|9 hr
|Moved to Moreno V...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC