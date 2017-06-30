'I am in no way this kind of person':...

'I am in no way this kind of person': Reddit user who created...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this June 3, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to a his camouflaged "Make America Great" hat at a campaign rally at the Redding Municipal Airport in Redding, Calif. In this June 3, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to a his camouflaged "Make America Great" hat at a campaign rally at the Redding Municipal Airport in Redding, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Back to work tomorrow 4 hr Real Man Of Steel 2
Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway 4 hr dBan5 2
I HATE little dogs! 17 hr Gnarles Barkley 13
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 22 hr New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 22 hr Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 22 hr CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 22 hr CLOSED 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC