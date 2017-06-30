Corinne Olympios Returns to Social Media After Concluding Her Own...
The 24-year-old reality star returned to Instagram on Tuesday -- posting a picture of herself at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California -- her first post since a sexual encounter involving her and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson led to a temporary suspension in filming on season four of Bachelor in Paradise last month. Olympios smiles in the pic, and posted a simple flower emoji as the caption.
