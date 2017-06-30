Actress Mindy Kaling finds buyer for ...

Actress Mindy Kaling finds buyer for Hollywood Hills house

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Actress Mindy Kaling has sold her home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.61 million, according to the Los Angeles Times . The creator and star of "The Mindy Project" bought the property four years ago for $1.7 million, so she's absorbing a small loss on the 1,600-square-foot home in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9-11 Well Known Since 1997 3 hr HMS 2
Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway 16 hr dBan5 2
I HATE little dogs! Wed Gnarles Barkley 13
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion Wed New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito Wed Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor Wed CLOSED 2
News At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating t... Jun 23 Hollywood Turdher... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at July 06 at 8:54AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC