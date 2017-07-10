A Culinary Trip to Spain in Beverly Hills
Enjoy dishes from accoladed chef Andoni Luis Aduriz at SAAM at The Bazaar at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills from July 18 through 21. The restaurant will soon shutter, making way for the new Somni. A LAUDED RESTAURANT... with a stand-out chef at the helm isn't too much of an unusual sight around Southern California, but one that sees its reputation over the better part of a decade is a rather rare bird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
