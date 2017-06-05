Zayn Malik Announces Second Collectio...

Zayn Malik Announces Second Collection For His Zayn x Versus Versace Line

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Zayn Malik attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Earlier this morning , Zayn Malik took to his social media channels to tease a 10 second video clip of the campaign for his second addition to the Zayn x Versus Versace line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 3 hr WILDCATS BOWLING ... 25
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... 19 hr Yaya 1
Maxine waters 20 hr actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 22 hr whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... 23 hr Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... 23 hr MysticArts Jacob 1
casula Tue tuba toofpaste 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC