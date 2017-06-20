What Will L.A.'s Autonomous Vehicle Future Look Like?
Proponents of autonomous vehicles paint a pretty rosy picture of the future: dramatically safer streets, automated transit vehicles, no need for parking spaces, so just kick up your heels and watch Netflix while you commute. That autonomous future also includes a number of potentially unhealthy scenarios: vehicles inaccessible to the elderly or the disabled, massive job losses, increases in miles traveled , and an unknown cost to the end user when ride-hail companies run out of the venture capital funding that they now burn through.
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|11 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|77
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Danny2134
|120
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr '17
|Canada Bad 2
|1
