What Will L.A.'s Autonomous Vehicle Future Look Like?

Proponents of autonomous vehicles paint a pretty rosy picture of the future: dramatically safer streets, automated transit vehicles, no need for parking spaces, so just kick up your heels and watch Netflix while you commute. That autonomous future also includes a number of potentially unhealthy scenarios: vehicles inaccessible to the elderly or the disabled, massive job losses, increases in miles traveled , and an unknown cost to the end user when ride-hail companies run out of the venture capital funding that they now burn through.

