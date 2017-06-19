What to do with dying malls? Readers suggest turning them into artist ...
Teresa Price votes for turning them into parks, but if that doesn't work, she's got a Plan B. "They could be remodeled as live/work spaces. It seems the younger generation likes the concept of communal living and working."
