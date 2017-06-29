Weekend: Fourth Fun Starts Early

Weekend: Fourth Fun Starts Early

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Fourth Festivities : It's true that Tuesday, July 4 will sparkle with fireworks, but there are a few spots you can go to honor the occasion over the preceding weekend. A USO-style show, complete with vintage costumes and songs, will unfurl with pomp at Clifton's Republic downtown on Sunday, July 2. The name? It's the Clifton's Canteen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine waters 4 hr Paul Kersey 5
White Male Privilege 6 hr Coco lover 22
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 7 hr Refuse to hate 8
Review: National Family Solutions 7 hr Happy2Hear 2
Women should stop wearing bras 7 hr AntiSaggyTitties 5
Johnny Depp 9 hr Crafty 8
Aeropostale Files for bankruptcy?! 20 hr SummerBB8 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,290 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC