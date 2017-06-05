Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills welcome...

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills welcomes first guests

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has opened its doors, adding a much-anticipated, soon-to-be-iconic hotel to the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards - the gateway to Beverly Hills. Adjacent to The Beverly Hilton, the 12-story hotel is the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts" first new build on the West Coast and second California property, joining the legendary Waldorf Astoria portfolio of now 26 hotels and resorts worldwide.

