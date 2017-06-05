Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hotel Opens
Adjacent to The Beverly Hilton, the 12-story hotel is the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts' first new build on the West Coast and second California property, joining the Waldorf Astoria portfolio of now 26 hotels and resorts. Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, adding a much-anticipated, soon-to-be-iconic hotel to the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards - the gateway to Beverly Hills.
