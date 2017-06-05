Wagoner on Radio: A new wave of respo...

Wagoner on Radio: A new wave of responses on what makes Oldies format work best

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

For those who doubt the viability of AM radio, I have received more mail on the new LA Oldies format of K-SURF than almost any other topic over the past few years - and this concerning a station that is licensed to serve Beverly Hills, has a signal that doesn't even cover the entire metro Los Angeles area and is in a part of the band that is crowded, to say the least. The question at hand is: What oldies? Purists believe that oldies are from the 1950s and '60s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 8 hr Film Fan 4
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 9 hr Bella Esmail Moore 3
WARNING about David Borshell 9 hr Suing David Borshell 1
This new Los Angeles app is much safer for buyi... 13 hr jaimeaugusta1988 1
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 13 hr jhusterrandservices 27
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 15 hr Anonymous 4
Mia Goth (Jun '15) 15 hr Honest 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC