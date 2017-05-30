US plastic surgeon's ex-employee stea...

US plastic surgeon's ex-employee steals patient records

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Los Angeles, June 2 A former employee of a luxurious plastic surgery clinic on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, allegedly stole the records of 15,000 patients, including some celebrities. A spokesperson for doctor Zain Kadri on Thursday said that the "disgruntled" employee, who was fired for stealing from the clinic, used to be his driver and translator, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival) 10 hr APutcha 1
White Male Privilege 15 hr Really 12
Maxine waters 18 hr Defeat Maxine wTers 2
Trumped You Los Angeles 22 hr just lovin it 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb Thu Wilmer baggins 3
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) Thu afriend 108
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC