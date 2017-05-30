US plastic surgeon's ex-employee steals patient records
Los Angeles, June 2 A former employee of a luxurious plastic surgery clinic on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, allegedly stole the records of 15,000 patients, including some celebrities. A spokesperson for doctor Zain Kadri on Thursday said that the "disgruntled" employee, who was fired for stealing from the clinic, used to be his driver and translator, Xinhua news agency reported.
