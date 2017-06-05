Uber fires exec who allegedly obtaine...

Uber fires exec who allegedly obtained rape victim's records

18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Uber, the world's leading ride-hailing company, has taken two big steps toward repairing its corporate image: It fired 20 employees for a host of harassment problems and hired an Apple marketing executive to rescue its tainted brand. Uber has fired the head of its business in Asia amid a controversy over his alleged acquisition of a rape victim's medical records, according to published reports.

