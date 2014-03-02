U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction
In this March 2, 2014, file photo, Adam Clayton of U2 arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Clayton thanked his bandmates for their support during his treatment and recovery from alcohol abuse years ago, before joining them for a rollicking rendition of a few hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|48 min
|Koreatown
|7
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|2 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|6 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Sun
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC