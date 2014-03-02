U2 bassist thanks band for helping hi...

U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this March 2, 2014, file photo, Adam Clayton of U2 arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Clayton thanked his bandmates for their support during his treatment and recovery from alcohol abuse years ago, before joining them for a rollicking rendition of a few hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 48 min Koreatown 7
Good Riddance Chris Paul 2 hr lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp 6 hr Rip Chen Picket 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? Mon actorvet 1
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes Sun Rodrigo 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC