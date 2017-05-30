U.S. singer Grande delights fans with...

U.S. singer Grande delights fans with UK hospital visit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for ''Hairspray Live!'' at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. August 2, 2016. U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande has paid a surprise visit to young fans who were injured in a suicide attack on a concert she gave in Manchester last month, posing with them for selfies and signing t-shirts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14) 1 hr Memory cancer 13
Michelle Tuzee 3 hr MICHELLE TUZEE 1
Marc Brown 3 hr MARC BROWN 1
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 5 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 41
KABC 7 Dallas Raines 5 hr ABC 7 DALLAS RAINES 1
Maxine waters 15 hr Aldarine DeMaye J... 3
White Male Privilege 21 hr eyes on boobs 13
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,608 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC