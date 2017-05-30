U.S. singer Grande delights fans with UK hospital visit
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for ''Hairspray Live!'' at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. August 2, 2016. U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande has paid a surprise visit to young fans who were injured in a suicide attack on a concert she gave in Manchester last month, posing with them for selfies and signing t-shirts.
