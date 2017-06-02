Theft of files, banking info could affect 15,000 patients of Beverly Hills surgeon
The theft of confidential files from a prominent Beverly Hills surgeon could affect the privacy and financial security of as many as 15,000 patients, according to a spokesman for the doctor and law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Dr. Zain Kadri's office said that a former staff member "stole credit card information, debit card information, IDs, copies of checks, usernames, passwords" and photographed patients before and during surgery.
